It’s difficult to write a future-proof schema for Evergreen’s Feed object because the needs of syncing systems — and other future features — may require me to add properties I don’t know about yet.

And: different syncing systems might need different properties, and I don’t really want to create an uber-schema which is the union of all of these. (And I don’t want to create a Feed protocol, because Set<Feed> is then impossible.)

What I really want is two things:

A Feed object where I can write feed.someSyncThing and feed.someSyncThing = whatever with type safety and without defining someSyncThing as a property or part of a database schema.

object where I can write and with type safety and without defining as a property or part of a database schema. A Feed object where getting and setting these things gets and sets from a database. Persistence needs to be automatic.

In other words: I want arbitrary dot-syntax gets and sets, and I want automatic database-backed persistence.

Let me tackle these in reverse order.

Database

I spent the first seven years of my career programming in UserLand Frontier, which includes a database that can be thought of as a giant nested dictionary. Dictionaries contain key-value pairs — and any value could be another dictionary, right?

It was the same in Frontier, except we called them tables. Tables could contain tables. There was no schema: any table could contain key-value pairs.

Persistence was exactly as easy as that: you could get and set values and tables, delete things, etc., and the whole giant nested dictionary was stored on disk as a database.

This is exactly the kind of thing I want backing my Feed objects. I want a Frontier-like database with a table called feeds , and a subtable for each individual feed (keyed by feed ID). The table (remember it’s like a dictionary) for each feed contains exactly what it needs — including any arbitrary future stuff I haven’t needed or though of yet — and nothing else. No database migrations ever. Just room to grow.

Well — I’ve been working on this for a while, and it’s not quite done, but it’s close. See ODB, which is part of my RSDatabase framework.

Great! So that’s half the job.

But what about the dot-syntax part? Swift is all about type safety, and being able to refer to object.anything seems un-Swift-like, no? I mean, that’s like a dynamic thing, right? Isn’t that more suited for those free-range kids who write in Ruby and Python?

Surprise!

My ODB code was far enough along that I started to actually revise my Feed object to use it and to handle arbitrary key-value pairs. I started by implementing a subscript method, so I could write code like feed[Key.etagHeader] = whatever — but I just didn’t like the look of it.

I really wanted dot-syntax, so I could write feed.etagHeader = whatever instead. Something — I forget what — made me vaguely wonder: wasn’t there something about this recently?

There was! Check out User-defined "Dynamic Member Lookup" Types, which was implemented in Swift 4.2 — which I’m using — and which makes me extraordinarily happy.

The gist is this: you can add a @dynamicMemberLookup attribute on a type, and then use dot-syntax to refer to any arbitrary data, and then implement a special subscript(dynamicMember: String) method (or multiple methods for different types) that gets and sets that data.

This is perfect. It means my Feed object can be as dynamic as its storage — without losing any syntactic niceness or type safety.

I realize that this new feature was written with the idea of working better with languages like Ruby and Python.

But I’ve long maintained that there are cases where dynamic solutions are appropriate even in Mac and iOS app code, even in code written in Swift.

Given the truth — that different Feed objects used with different syncing systems will need to store different data — it just makes sense to make Feed schema-less. And the combination of my ODB code and Swift 4.2’s dynamic member lookup feature means I can.